Ms. Marvel series coming to Disney+ according to reports

The Disney+ streaming service is getting a brand-new MCU addition in the shape of Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, according to a report that states the Muslim superhero will be suiting up at some point in the future, marking the fifth such Marvel show to be potentially announced for the platform.

The Hollywood Reporter says that the Ms. Marvel series will focus on the current, most well-known incarnation of the character, Kamala Khan.

However, no release date for the Ms. Marvel series has yet been given, though the TV show will join the legion of essential MCU fare on the Disney+ service. It already includes the likes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Loki series, and WandaVision across the next few years, that's without mentioning Hawkeye in Fall 2021.

While no cast has been announced (though that could soon change with the Disney+ showcase panel at D23 2019 in the next few hours), a showrunner has supposedly been locked in.

Bisha K. Ali, a British writer and comedian, will apparently be heading up the series. Her previous work includes time as a writer on the Four Weddings and a Funeral TV remake.

Haven't heard of Ms. Marvel before? Don't fret. Her popularity has grown in recent years in the pages of Marvel's comics; Kamala Khan is a young adult living in New Jersey who has to deal with the struggles of her background, upbringing, and the fact she can stretch into all kinds of shapes.

Perfect for a coming-of-age story so sorely lacking after Spider-Man's departure from the MCU in recent days.

