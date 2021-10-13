Move fast to grab these Squid Game Halloween costumes before time runs out

Squid Game Halloween costumes are everywhere right now, and with good reason. Netflix's hit show took the world by storm last month, and it was perfectly timed for some spooky fall action. If you're looking to don your own player number or jumpsuit this year, though, you might need to keep an eye on the timer.
Many Squid Game Halloween costume options are shipped from China, which means you'll need to get your order in soon to be in with a chance of delivery before the spookiest night of the year. We're still a couple of weeks away from Halloween, but we're already seeing those delivery dates slipping into November in some instances.
This means you'll want to sort your Squid Game Halloween costume as soon as possible, and hope that time is on your side when you pull the trigger.
We've found all the items that are still in stock and ready to ship in time for the big night (at the time of writing). Not only that, but you'll be able to put your whole outfit together for under $50 / £40, and even less if you're thrifty enough (and have a few spare red or green hoodies lying around).
Remember to double-check the delivery date before you hit the checkout here, as those dates can shift considerably, even weeks away from the main event. That said, you'll find all the remaining Squid Game Halloween costumes still available for timely delivery just below.
Squid Game halloween costumes US
Squid Game halloween costumes - UK
