"Most" of the Witcher and Cyberpunk games just announced will have multiplayer

CD Projekt Red has said it's making a push toward having multiplayer in its games, and now it's confirmed that "most" of the Witcher and Cyberpunk games it just announced will have multiplayer components.

In a call with investors, CDPR president Adam Kiciński was asked for an update on the once-planned Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode and whether the sequel, codenamed Orion, will have multiplayer. Kiciński declined to say which games specifically will have multiplayer elements, but confirmed that most of what was announced yesterday will.

"So, with multiplayer – or multiplayer elements, depending on the project – we’re referring only to future games," Kiciński said. "Of course, at the core of our business are story-driven open-world RPGs, and we’re working on extending these to include multiplayer."

This tracks with Kiciński's comments from last year saying CDPR planned to add an online element to "all of our franchises one day." What's new is that he now says "most" of the codenamed games announced this week will have multiplayer, but not all of them.

"We’ve just said that most of those codenamed projects that we had announced will have multiplayer, but we’re not ready to specifically say whether this or that game will have it."

For a quick recap, yesterday a whole bunch of upcoming CDPR games were announced. It turns out The Witcher 4 will be the first in a new trilogy, and there's a separate Witcher game being developed by CDPR support studio The Molasses Flood. Then there's another new "story-driven" Witcher game, codenamed Canis Majoris, in development at a third-party studio founded by ex-Witcher devs. In addition, there's a full-blown Cyberpunk 2077 sequel in development at CDPR as well as a brand new IP in pre-production.

Meanwhile, The Witcher 3's PS5 and Xbox Series X update is still planned for this year.