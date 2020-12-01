Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer being treated as a standalone product

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt has let a few more details slip on the game's multiplayer component.

"So, first, we don't call it modes," said CD Projekt CEO Adam Kaciński speaking in an investor call this past week, referencing Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer (as translated by Seeking Alpha). "It's a separate dedicated production, a big production. We think about it as a standalone product."

News has been quiet on the Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer front, but that's been very much intentional. Kaciński went on to say that although the team at CD Projekt has been working on the multiplayer mode, they've held off on revealing any new about it so as to focus on the main game, which launches in less than two weeks from now on December 10.

Right now, it's expected that Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer component will launch after 2021, going by previous comments from CD Projekt leadership. Earlier this year, studio leadership warned players not to expect the game's multiplayer until at least next year, and that it's still a massive undertaking within CD Projekt. Additionally, Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer won't launch until after the game's main DLC, which is now set to be unveiled at some point after Cyberpunk 2077 launches this month.

There's now less than two weeks until Cyberpunk 2077 finally launches on December 10. It'll be available on day one for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S via backwards compatibility.

To see what we made of our Night City in our time with CD Projekt's game after 16 hours, you can check out our full Cyberpunk 2077 preview for more.