More Metal Gear Solid remakes could happen if fans want them

Konami is open to remaking other Metal Gear Solid games, provided you actually want them to.

IGN recently contacted Konami for comment on the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake. "Regarding remakes of previous games in the series other than Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, we will listen to player demand and consider accordingly," a Konami spokesperson says in a very succinct statement.

It sounds like fans will have to pipe up worldwide for Konami to remake other Metal Gear games. Then again, this is the fanbase that's been very loudly begging Konami to do literally anything other than pachinko machine games with Metal Gear for the past seven years, so getting loud shouldn't be an issue.

In fact, the whole reason Konami chose to remake Metal Gear Solid 3 over other games in the series was because fans asked for it. The sheer outcry for a remake of Snake Eater led to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater being made, Konami reveals to IGN.

The third mainline game was also chosen for a remake because it's the starting point of Big Boss's story, Konami tells IGN. If one were to start playing the Metal Gear Solid series for the first time, it wouldn't be unreasonable for them to begin with Snake Eater, the first chronological game in the entire series.

It probably won't be hard to guess which Metal Gear Solid game fans want Konami to remake after Snake Eater. The original Metal Gear Solid has long been rumored for a remake, and while those rumors were obviously false, fans were always really excited at the prospect whenever it was rumored.

We recently asked Konami about the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake using the same voice cast as the original game. The developer danced around the subject a little, but the comment they gave seems to indicate David Hayter and company will be back for the remake.

