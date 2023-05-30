Metal Gear Solid 3 remake's voices "remain as they were in the original game"

Series fans were thrilled to learn that the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake would be using the original game's voice cast, but it's starting to sound like the game is simply going to be reusing old voice lines.

The press release announcing the MGS3 remake - or Metal Gear Solid Delta, if you prefer - noted that the game will "star the original voice characters." You might attribute it to a strange translation or word choice, but it is peculiar that the press release did not specifically use the word "actors" here. Last week, Konami tweeted that "the story and character voices in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater remain the same from the original game." Once again, that seems to imply reused voice lines.

We asked Konami directly about the situation, and a representative pointed us to the tweet linked above, adding this: "Essentially it’s saying the story and character voices in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will remain as they were in the original game."

All of these comments stop short of straight-up saying 'yes, we're reusing the old voice acting,' but by this point it sure sounds like that will be the case.

Several of the original Japanese voice actors who performed in MGS3 have passed away since the game's original release in 2004. There's also some mystery in the English side of the cast, where Eva is portrayed by "Suzetta Miñet" - the pseudonym of an anonymous voice actor who remains publicly unidentified to this day. Whoever Miñet is, she did return to voice the character in Peace Walker, though the older version of Eva we meet in MGS4 was portrayed by Lee Meriwether.

In any case, it seems we shouldn't expect any notable additions to the story in the MGS3 remake. The early screenshots Konami has released also suggest that at least some areas will feature nearly identical level design to that of the original game.

