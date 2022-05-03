Moon Knight fans think season 2 might be a possibility after deleted Marvel tweet

Moon Knight episode 6 will bring Marc Spector’s story to a close on Disney Plus. However, some Marvel fans have been left wondering if a second season of the show may be on the cards.

The speculation emerged on Reddit after someone noticed a deleted tweet on the official Marvel Studios account. In the first tweet put out, they had written: "This Wednesday, experience the epic series finale of Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, only on @DisneyPlus."

However, the tweet was then deleted as a second tweet was published with a slight difference, according to one eagle-eyed fan. The second read: "This Wednesday, experience the epic season finale of Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, only on @DisneyPlus."

The change from "series" to "season" has some wondering if a second season could be commissioned for the show. One fan wrote: "This I think is their way of keeping the door open for the show itself. I hope it gets at least three seasons, telling more tie-in stories for the main MCU." Another added: "Really hoping for a season 2 confirmation, or at least a ‘Moon Knight Will Return’ tease of some sort."

This Wednesday, experience the epic season finale of Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/oxugREOAQXMay 2, 2022 See more

Not everyone was so convinced by the theory, as others pointed out that this may not mean anything as WandaVision’s ending was previously also billed as the season finale. It has since been confirmed that show will not be returning for another outing. While another pointed out that series and season can be used interchangeably, especially in British English.

Oscar Isaac has previously mentioned he has not yet signed up for a second season – or any more Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances. In an interview with Variety, he joked: "I had heard of the golden handcuffs. That was something that I was reticent about. And luckily, we all agreed that this [show] is what we’re going to focus on. This is the story. And if there’s any kind of future, I think it just depends on if people like it, if people want to see more, and if we find a story that’s worth telling."

If Marvel makes any announcement regarding Moon Knight season 2, we'll keep you updated.