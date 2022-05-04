Moon Knight has one final Easter egg that could tease the character’s future

Moon Knight has scattered several Easter eggs – from comic book references to cameos – across the series. Marvel, though, may have saved one of the best until last: a well-hidden QR code that could open up some seriously exciting possibilities for Moon Knight’s future.

Spoilers for Moon Knight episode 6 follow. You have been warned!

By now, you might have noticed that each episode has one QR code that, once scanned, will whisk you away to a link for a free Marvel comic. Each one either ties into the theme of the episode or presents a significant chapter in Marc Spector’s comic book adventures.

Head to 38:06 on Disney Plus in this week’s episode to see a poster on the hospital’s walls, complete with QR code.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Scan it and you get a link for Moon Knight Annual #1, an adventure that sees Marc taking on none other than Kang the Conqueror across time and reality after the villain attempts to destroy Khonshu.

It could be nothing more than a fun wink and a nod to one of Moon Knight’s more spectacular stories, but it could also hint – given how the comics have tied into the episodes so far – that Marc and Khonshu aren’t calling it quits yet. Better still, there could even be a face-off with Kang, played by Jonathan Majors, in their future. The villain was first introduced in the MCU as part of Loki and will appear again in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

No word yet on Moon Knight season 2, but we’re holding out hope that Oscar Isaac’s plethora of personalities make a return. In the meantime, check out our spoiler-filled guides to the Moon Knight ending and the Moon Knight post-credits scene.