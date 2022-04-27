Moon Knight name-drops another major Marvel location

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Moon Knight episode 5! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

Moon Knight has name-dropped another major Marvel location, making the series more closely connected to the wider MCU than ever before.

After episode 4 ended with Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector and Steven Grant in a psychiatric hospital, the next installment finally revealed that they're actually in Duat, the Egyptian afterlife, as the god Taweret explains to them.

She also reveals that this isn't the only afterlife that exists, and mentions another: the Ancestral Plain. That was introduced in Black Panther and is where Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa talks to his late father.

Interestingly enough, in Captain America: Civil War, T'Challa explains that Bast and Sekhmet are involved with the Wakandan afterlife – and both are Egyptian gods.

Before this, the only other connections to the MCU in the series were a mention of Madripoor, the city introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as an advert for the GRC (Global Repatriation Council).

It remains to be seen if the final episode of Moon Knight will feature any more links to the MCU, or if the Black Panther connection will turn out to be significant. For now, though, there are plenty of problems for Marc to resolve – Steven is trapped in the afterlife, Khonshu is still imprisoned, and Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow is at large.

If you're all caught up on Moon Knight, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us – and if you're not signed up already, subscribe to Disney Plus here.