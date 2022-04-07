Moon Knight cast and characters: everything you need to know

Moon Knight is in full swing on Disney Plus, bringing the titular character Marc Spector/Steven Grant to live-action for the first time.

Spector is the avatar of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, while Grant is his other personality, and works in a museum gift shop. With help from Layla El-Faouly, they're up against the villainous Arthur Harrow, a servant of the god Ammit.

If you're watching the show and wondering where you've seen these actors before, we've put together a guide to the series' leads – as well as the characters they play. Scroll on for the full rundown on the Moon Knight cast and characters.

Oscar Isaac is Moon Knight

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Oscar Isaac plays two characters in one in the Marvel show – Steven Grant and Marc Spector. His character has Dissociative Personality Disorder, and these are his two identities. Grant is a mild-mannered museum gift shop-ist, while Spector is a violent mercenary doing the bidding of the Egyptian god Khonshu under the name of Moon Knight.

The actor has had a prolific career, recently playing Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and Duke Leto Atreides in Dune. He has also appeared in Scenes from a Marriage opposite Jessica Chastain, Inside Llewyn Davis, Ex Machina, X-Men: Apocalypse, The Card Counter, Annihilation – and is the voice of Gomez Addams in The Addams Family movies. He can next be heard in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 2, and will play Francis Ford Coppola in Francis and the Godfather.

You can check out our interview with Isaac on the show right here.

Ethan Hawke is Arthur Harrow

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Moon Knight's villain Arthur Harrow is a mysterious man. He is devoted to the Egyptian god Ammit, and judges people on their goodness – if they fail Harrow’s test, they're killed by his powers. Even more ominous, the test doesn't just detect if someone has been good in the past, but also judges their future, meaning you could be killed for something you haven't even done yet. Harrow was the first avatar of Khonshu.

You've probably seen Ethan Hawke in tons of projects before. He starred in Training Day opposite Denzel Washington, and appeared in Richard Linklater's Before trilogy of films. His other work includes roles in Dead Poets Society, Sinister, Boyhood, The Magnificent Seven, and The Purge, and he can soon be seen in The Black Phone, The Northman, and Knives Out 2.

May Calamawy is Layla El-Faouly

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Layla is revealed to be Marc Spector's wife, but was completely unaware of his alternate personality Steven Grant. She helped Grant when he was in a sticky situation involving Harrow, and knows about the scarab that points to Ammit's tomb.

Calamawy has starred in the TV show Ramy, and has also had roles in Madam Secretary, The Long Road Home, and Together Together. You can check out our interview with Calamawy on her Moon Knight role right here.

Who plays Khonshu in Moon Knight? That's F. Murray Abraham and Karim El Hakim

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Khonshu is the Egyptian moon god, and gives Spector powers in exchange for his service. Harrow was the god's previous earthly avatar. Khonshu seems a particularly tough boss: he threatens to take Layla as his next servant if Spector breaks their agreement, and he's really not very nice to Steven Grant.

Karim El Hakim is the physical Khonshu performer. His work includes cinematography on the documentaries Free Trip to Egypt and As I Want, and he wrote and directed the documentary ½ Revolution. He also appeared in the TV series Paranormal.

Providing the deep and terrifying voice for Khonshu is F. Murray Abraham. His long career includes roles in The Grand Budapest Hotel, Inside Llewyn Davis, Scarface, Amadeus, Robin Hood, The Good Wife, and Homeland.

Gaspard Ulliel is Midnight Man

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Marvel comics, Midnight Man (AKA Anton Mogart) is a thief who targets jewels and artwork across the globe. He strikes at precisely midnight, hence the name. He has yet to appear in the series, but in the comics, he's a foe of Moon Knight's. It remains to be seen if the two will have an antagonistic relationship in live-action.

Ulliel played Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising, and won a Cesar award for A Very Long Engagement, and was Cesar nominated for his role in Laurent, a Yves Saint Laurent biopic. He won another Cesar award for It's Only the End of the World. Sadly, Ulliel died in January 2022 at the age of just 37 following a skiing accident.

Moon Knight drops a new episode on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) every Wednesday. While you wait, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.