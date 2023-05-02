Netflix reveals follow-up to Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Netflix has announced the follow-up to Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will follow the two affluent teens who killed their parents in 1989. Their story has been covered in countless documentaries and made-for-TV movies, which culminated in a highly publicized trial where the defense sought to portray them as scared children rather than adults capable of killing in cold blood.

In 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez gunned down their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, and called it into 911 as a potential mafia-related slaying. The pair quickly inherited their parents' fortune and began living a lavish life before they were eventually arrested for the double-homicide.

The first season of Monster focused on the horrific crimes of Midwest serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and aimed to "expose these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police."

From the creators of Monster comes the next chilling installment of the anthology series: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. pic.twitter.com/metyCMecmQMay 1, 2023 See more

The limited series is told from the point of view of each victim, with one episode dedicated to each. Evan Peters stars as the titular killer. Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Penelope Ann Miller, Michael Learned, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford, and Niecy Nash also star.

The series garnered 196.2 million (opens in new tab) streaming hours in its first five days, taking the number one spot on Netflix’s Top 10 in several countries and beating out Squid Game – which previously held the record for the most watched debut with 63.1 million streaming hours.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is set to hit Netflix sometime in 2024. In the meantime, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.