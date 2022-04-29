Money Heist fans mixed as Korean remake gets new trailer and release date

Netflix has shared a new look at its upcoming remake of the hugely popular Spanish series La Casa de Papel. The Korean version, titled Money Heist Korea – New Economic Area, is billed as a reimagining of the original show.

In a short trailer and date announcement for the new series, we were treated to the first look at the confirmed new mask as well as a snapshot of the heist team wearing them. Netflix has also confirmed the highly-anticipated show will begin streaming on June 24, 2022.

A voiceover – who we’re guessing is Yoo Ji-Tae’s Professor – can be heard outlining the plot of the new series. "A robber who steals petty cash either gets killed after being chased or ends up in jail," the ominous narrator says. "But a robber who steals at a massive scale can change the world and even become a hero. Of all the money heists, we’ll pull off the biggest one yet. The public will watch the greatest show on Earth live – and they will root for us."

Following the release of the new teaser, fans have been reacting to the reimagining of the Spanish hit series. Some loved the trailer, taking to Twitter to share their excitement over its release. "Another Korean masterpiece is coming," one wrote as a second added: "OMG So excited about this!!!!!!!!" Others simply wrote how they "can’t wait" and promised they would be "tuning in".

(Image credit: Netflix)

However, some other fans were not as convinced on the new trailer, wondering if the original show needed a remake. Replying to the post, a viewer penned: "Cmon Netflix... Money Heist was your best show and now you’re gonna make a copy? It loses its originality even if it's not too bad."

Another added: "I don't need this. Two seasons of the original were enough already." A third fan issued a simple warning to the streaming, writing: "Money Heist is probably your best show in my opinion don't butcher this."

The official synopsis for the show reveals the show takes place as North and South Korea are on the verge of peaceful reunification. The nations are in the middle of planning a new unified currency as the Money Heist crew views an opportunity to steal this from the mint.

The 12-episode series is helmed by Voice and The Age of Blood director Kim Hong-Sun and features an all-star cast. Alongside Ji-Tae, Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo will be playing Berlin in the remake while Jeon Jong Seo plays Tokyo.

