Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club gets first look and release date

Netflix has just unveiled the first look at Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club – and given the series an appropriately spooky release date.

The upcoming horror mystery-thriller, based on The Midnight Club by YA horror author Christopher Pike, follows eight terminally ill teens who come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories – and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond. After one of them passes away, bizarre experiences begin to occur within the hospice.

Directed by Midnight Mass and Haunting of Hill House helmer Mike Flanagan, the series stars newcomers Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota. The show also features horror veteran Heather Langenkamp as the doctor who runs the hospice that houses the terminally ill teens. You might recognize Langenkamp as ultimate final girl Nancy from the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

Patricia Drake, Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, and Crystal Baint have recurring roles.

The first two episodes are directed by Flanagan, with others in the series directed by Morgan Beggs, Viet Nguyen, Axelle Carolyn, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, and frequent Flanagan collaborator Michael Fimognari.

All 10 episodes of The Midnight Club are set to hit Netflix on October 7, 2022 – just in time for the Halloween season.

