Microsoft appears to confirm 'E3 2024' plans in leaked court documents

Xbox has confirmed its plans for the E3 2024 season in a series of leaked court documents.

As part of the ongoing FTC vs. Microsoft lawsuit, new documents from behind the scenes at Xbox have been released, including email exchanges between higher-ups, upcoming product information, and more. As part of these documents, we can see an Xbox 'Launch Timeline' that details the recently revealed Xbox Series X 'refresh' console currently codenamed 'Brooklin' - which Microsoft plans to announce in the summer of next year.

There are a lot of interesting things in this roadmap, but one thing that's got our attention is the fact that Xbox plans to announce 'Brooklin' and the slightly cheaper version of the console (similar to the Xbox Series S ) currently codenamed 'Ellewood,' during the 'Xbox Gaming Beat' which is set to take place in the first half of June 2024.

Typically, June is when E3 and Summer Games Fest take place as well as several other gaming showcases. There's a chance Xbox could be booked in to reveal its new products during the annual gaming conference or, just like this year with the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, Xbox could be planning to host its own event in June 2024.

E3's future has felt uncertain over the last few years after it was canceled in 2020, 2022, and 2023. Since then, The Entertainment Software Association aka ESA, the company behind the event, has said "no final decisions" have been made for 2024 and 2025 (as of June 2023). More recently, though, the ESA parted ways with new organizer Reedpop after just 14 months - leaving fans unsure if we'll ever get another E3 conference.

Elsewhere in the court documents it's been revealed that, prior to announcing the Microsoft Activision acquisition, Xbox boss Phil Spencer wanted to buy Nintendo and Valve. As well as this, documents have also revealed what Phil Spencer really thinks of the PS5 and how Spencer and other Xbox execs reacted to the PS5's tech specs prior to its release.

