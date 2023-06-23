E3's future hangs in the balance as ESA says "no final decisions" have been made for 2024 and 2025

The future of E3 hangs in the balance as the event is reportedly canceled for 2024 and 2025, but its organizer says "no final decisions" have been made yet.

On June 21, the Los Angeles City Tourism Commission published a report that details the city's convention sales figures for FY22/23. In the report, it is revealed that the figures for booked hotel rooms "includes E3 cancellations for 2024 & 2025" - pretty much putting the final nail in the coffin for E3, at least for the next couple of years.

This hasn't exactly come as a surprise to fans of the event, considering E3 2023 was also canceled just a few months before it was set to take place. Instead, several developers decided to host their own showcases (including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, and more) and Summer Game Fest's Geoff Keighley took the lead on all things summer game announcements this year.

Following the report, Stephen Totilo of Axios reached out to E3 organizer the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) which said: "ESA is currently in conversation with ESA members and other stakeholders about E3 2024 (and beyond), and no final decisions about the events have been made at this time." Still, it's a shame to think that this could be the start of the end for E3 as a whole.

Despite the lack of E3 this year, we've still been spoiled with several exciting game reveals this month. Over the last few weeks, we've found out about Star Wars Outlaws , Super Mario Bros Wonder , Like a Dragon 8, and much more. Plus, we got updates on other highly anticipated games such as Fable 4 , Starfield , Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth , and others.