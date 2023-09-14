If you think you're bad at replying to messages, you've got nothing on Michael Cera in the Scott Pilgrim email chain

If you've ever felt bad about taking a few weeks to reply to a friend's message, at least you're not Michael Cera, who replied to a meme in an email chain with his Scott Pilgrim vs. the World co-stars nine years after it was sent.

However, it did mean that the cast revived the thread and got talking again after nearly a decade – and that may have got the upcoming anime series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, a little closer to being made.

"The cast have spoken about this email chain a lot but there's one detail that I don't think anyone has mentioned," Bryan Lee O'Malley, who wrote the comic books that the movie is based on, explained to EW . "We were exchanging emails when the movie was coming out and then this thread went dormant for about nine years. Then, before this anime was even on the docket, Michael Cera responded to a meme someone had sent as if no time had passed. He just said, 'Oh, that's funny.' Chris Evans responded like, 'Michael, what the fuck are you doing responding to this email from nine years ago?' And then we all started chatting again."

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off sees Cera and Evans joined by the rest of the movie's original cast, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, and Jason Schwartzman. O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski developed and co-wrote the animated show, which is set to expand on the universe we see in the movie, while Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright is on board as an executive producer.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off arrives on Netflix on November 17.