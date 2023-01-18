Mia Goth teases X and Pearl sequel: "It's the best movie of the three"

Mia Goth says MaXXXine, Ti West's upcoming sequel to X and Pearl, is "wild" and has the "best script of the three by far". While promoting her new horror sci-fi Infinity Pool, the actor claimed to Variety (opens in new tab) that the follow-up is "going to be the best movie of the three."

Goth continued: "We're all so tight now. This is going to be our third movie we're working on together and everyone's coming back, so it's bringing the band all back together again.

"We just have a shorthand with each other. We know how everybody works and we’re all so excited. It's the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she's just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures."

While Pearl was shot in secret during X's production, MaXXXine has yet to begin filming, though Goth says it'll definitely start this year. In the third flick, Goth, who led both X and Pearl, is set to reprise her role as Maxine Minx, a former adult film actress, as she pursues fame and fortune in 1980s Los Angeles.

Having survived the murderous rampage of a jealous, elderly onlooker – also Goth, in prosthetics, before she played a younger version of the character in 1918-set Pearl – during her boyfriend's porn shoot in rural Texas six years prior, Maxine isn't afraid to do whatever it takes to achieve her dreams and make herself a legitimate movie star.

While we wait for more news on MaXXXine, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies coming our way in 2022 and beyond.

