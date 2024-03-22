Metal Gear Solid 3's remake won’t change the story of gameplay of the original

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater won't change the story or fundamental game design of the original Konami game.

Earlier this week saw the 'Metal Gear Production Hotline' broadcast just below, featuring two veterans of the Metal Gear Solid series: Jiro Oishi and Noriaki Okamura. The former is in charge of the general promotion of the Metal Gear series, while the latter has produced a litany of Metal Gear titles, stretching back to Portable Ops for the PSP in 2006.

Showing background footage of the detailed environments of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake in the broadcast, Okamura revealed that the fundamentals of the original Konami game won't be changing for the remake. Don't expect Metal Gear Solid Delta to suddenly change the story of the gameplay design of the original game, is what Okamura is saying.

This raises a few intriguing questions. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater could well be keeping systems like Naked Snake being poisoned and having to rapidly administer a cure, as well as the food system whereby you could make the poor soldier vomit his guts up if you fed him food that had spoiled. I bet there'll be a few sickos out there who'll have Snake repeatedly throwing up in the remake.

However, Okamura said that Metal Gear Solid Delta will be updating the original game with new approaches to graphics and controls. This is being done so both newcomers and veteran fans can enjoy the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, which makes sense - the average modern video game player might be a little confused if you put them in front of Metal Gear Solid 3's original control scheme.

When we saw screenshots of Konami's remake last year, it looked as though Metal Gear Solid Delta's level design was practically identical to the original game's. In fact, we've previously heard that Metal Gear Solid Delta wouldn't be changing the original's fundamentals, which was also straight from Konami's developers themselves.

Solid Snake himself, David Hayter, has already said the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is "spectacular," after revealing he played an early portion of the game. There shouldn't be too long to wait until we can play the remake for ourselves, if Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is still on course to launch later this year in 2024.

