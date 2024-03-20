Solid Snake himself has already played the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, and says it's "spectacular"

Metal Gear Solid's very own Solid Snake has played the opening section of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, calling it "spectacular."

Solid Snake and Big Boss actor David Hayter has been working with Konami again after nearly a decade, narrating a video recapping the history of the Metal Gear Solid franchise. Apparently, the veteran actor has also been playing some Konami-made games while he's been at it, namely the upcoming Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

"Please don't tell anyone... but I played the opening of Metal Gear Solid Delta [Snake Eater] up to the bridge scene the other day," Hayter writes in the new tweet just below, adding that "it was spectacular." Apologies to Hayter, but it might be a little hard to keep a lid on his impressions after this tweet.

Please don’t tell anyone…(But I played the opening of #MGSDelta up to the bridge scene the other day.)(It was spectacular.) pic.twitter.com/1A1MZqLwFVMarch 20, 2024 See more

This will come as a huge reassurance for those who were worried about Konami's remake. Fans have been sounding off on Metal Gear Solid Delta since it was revealed last year, with some saying it looked as though it had lost the soul of the original. It didn't really help matters that Metal Gear Solid Delta was revealed with a downright terrible trailer, which certainly didn't enthuse fans at the time.

There's even been confusion as to whether Hayter is even returning to play the lead role of Naked Snake in Konami's remake. All the publisher has said to date is that Metal Gear Solid Delta's voices will "remain as they were in the original game," which sure sounds like Konami is simply reusing the same recordings from the original 2003 game.

Hopefully, Hayter might be able to clear up a bit of the confusion and add to the anticipation for the remake when the next video in the Metal Gear Solid history lesson series releases. The actor revealed in the first video that the next part would be taking a look back at the original Metal Gear Solid 3, and it could well highlight the remake as well, especially if Hayter had the chance to play it.

