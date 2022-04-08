Meet the person eating the worst meals imaginable just so they can play Elden Ring

A TikTok user has spent more than two weeks eating the most cursed meals you can possibly imagine to try and raise $1,000 for a new gaming PC to play Elden Ring.

Savannah Mortensen, who has been documenting her PC hardware struggles for a few weeks after discovering their laptop was too old to run FromSoft's latest (opens in new tab), eventually started "eating foods in a cursed manner" in an attempt to drum up some extra cash for parts, using a ko-fi fund (opens in new tab) to accrue donations. Things started off pretty low-key with a glass full of dry protein powder, eaten with a spoon in a manner perhaps not too dissimilar to dry cereal. It wasn't long, however, before the blender came out.

On day two, Mortensen simply grilled a chicken breast, mixed it with a bit of water, and blended the mixture before attempting to consume the resulting paste with a straw. Since then, the blender has been a key fixture of the project, with everything from a steak to a full english breakfast succumbing to the blades before being pulled through a straw. Another key feature has been powdered gelatin, which has been combined with everything from barbecue sauce to a blended frankfurter to create some truly awful dishes.

It's hard to pick out an absolute 'most-cursed' meal, but my personal frontrunner is the vodka and mayonnaise slushie served in a cup made of spam.

While there's an awful lot of retching involved, Mortensen says she's not yet actually expelled any of her concoctions. The process also seems to be paying off, as there's only one more part - an SSD - left on the parts wishlist at time of writing, and just over $100 of the fund left to fill.

