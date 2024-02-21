This McDonald's anime from the makers of Naruto is the wildest thing you'll see today

2024 is already shaping up to be a great year for anime, but Studio Pierrot has well and truly thrown a spanner in the works with the announcement of its rather random collaboration with fast food chain McDonald’s.

Yes, you read that right, the studio that brought us Naruto and Tokyo Ghoul is teaming up with the famous fast food chain to bring us either an anime series of some sort or a promotional line. Mcdonald's recently posted a short teaser on Twitter alongside a rather ambiguous caption, and although it is not clear at this point what exactly the video is promoting, fans are excited either way. Watch the clip below.

The teaser trailer shows a variety of colorful anime characters in Isekai style who appear to be fighting, exhibiting magical powers, and most importantly, eating McDonald’s. For those not in the know, Isekai, meaning otherworldly, is an anime genre that often involves a character being put into an unfamiliar and usually magical world and having to learn how to survive.

This is not the first time McDonald’s has delved into the anime world as McDonald’s Japan has previously released anime-style ads, and a version of McDonald’s named WacDonald’s appears in many popular shows such as The Devil Is a Part-Timer. However, this is the first time an anime collaboration with McDonald’s has happened outside of Japan.

Despite all of the excitement, we have to ask ourselves, is this an upcoming show, or simply another branded Happy Meal box? At the time of writing, that is unclear. But, according to the trailer, it appears the upcoming project will be revealed on February 26, 2024.

