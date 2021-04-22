Master of None season 3 gets Netflix release date

Master of None is back – after a four-year hiatus, season 3 of the comedy drama is coming to Netflix next month.

The new season will reportedly see a change in the show, as it will focus on supporting character Denise, played by Lena Waithe, instead of lead character Dev (Aziz Ansari). Naomi Ackie, who recently appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Steve McQueen's Small Axe film Education, is also reportedly joining the cast.

In 2017, Waithe and Ansari won an Emmy for outstanding comedy writing for the season 2 episode titled Thanksgiving, which focused on Denise's struggles with her family. The first two seasons of the show, released in 2015 and 2017, followed 30-year-old actor Dev's personal, professional, and romantic life in New York City.

The show was created by Ansari and Alan Yang. Ansari's career has been quiet of late – his last appearance on the small screen was in the Netflix stand-up comedy special Aziz Ansari: Right Now, directed by Spike Jonze – but he's best known for playing Tom Haverford in the sitcom Parks and Recreation, on which Yang worked as a writer. Yang has also written for the comedy series The Good Place and co-created the Amazon Prime show Forever, starring Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen.

Waithe, meanwhile, is an executive producer on the new Amazon Prime horror series Them. On the big screen, she served as a producer on the movies Queen & Slim and The 40-Year-Old Version.