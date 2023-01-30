Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trailer marks Miles Morales' live-action debut

A new advert for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 quietly marks Miles Morales' live-action debut.

Over the past weekend, a brand new trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 began airing, first in Australia, and then just earlier today on January 30 in the U.K. The trailer provides a split-second glimpse of Miles Morales and Peter Parker slinging through the air, and for the former at least, this is technically the first time the character has ever appeared in a live-action form.

When you realize that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is TECHNICALLY the very first time we’ve seen Miles Morales in live-action >>>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/1O83NT1M0xJanuary 30, 2023 See more

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse marked the big screen debut for Miles Morales back in 2018, with Shameik Moore voicing the animated version of the character. Earlier that same year, Marvel's Spider-Man featured Miles Morales in a supporting role to Peter Parker, with the former being played by actor Nadji Jeter.

Jeter will return to play Miles Morales again in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 later this year in 2023. In fact, the new trailer where we see the live-action version of Morales for the first time, there's an "Autumn (Fall) 2023" release window listed for the forthcoming sequel.

A live-action depiction of Miles Morales is something that Spider-Man fans have been after for years now. Donald Glover is one actor that's continually been on the minds of fans for the role, but he's only ever played Aaron David, A.K.A. Prowler, in Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Elsewhere though, you can catch animated Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse later this year on June 2 in cinemas. A recent trailer for the animated sequel actually featured PlayStation's iteration of Spider-Man, and elsewhere in the Spidey cast, Daniel Kaluuya will voice Spider-Punk.

