Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans want artist credits for each suit, just like in Guardians of the Galaxy

Yesterday, January 12, the Marvel's Spider-Man-dedicated subreddit kicked off a discussion on artist crediting which quickly started gaining attention from fans. The post praises Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for crediting all the artists responsible for each of Star-Lord's outfits in-game, and asks developer Insomniac to do the same thing with Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

As of right now, the subreddit post is closing in on 1,000 total upvotes in well under 24 hours. There's a clear consensus among those commenting on the post that Insomniac should follow Eidos Montreal's example and name those who created or inspired all the suits for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the sequel.

Back in 2018 when Marvel's Spider-Man first launched, players could unlock a vast array of suits for the web-slinger, pulled from both comics and movies alike. However, there were never any artists mentioned alongside each suit and outfit, and the same was true when Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales launched in 2020.

It's not unreasonable for fans to ask this of developer Insomniac. Another Marvel game, Marvel Snap just launched last October, and one of the first post-launch updates developer Second Dinner announced was proper credit for every card in the entire game, a feature which finally made it into the card battler earlier this month.

There's not long left to go until Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally with us, as developer Insomniac recently confirmed it'll be launching later this year in Fall 2023. Add in actor Tony Todd's recent teasing about Venom's role in the sequel, and Spider-Man 2 is getting a pretty massive following well before launch.

