Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will feature MCU cosmetics

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will feature gear from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The news comes from an interview with Gamereactor, where the outlet spoke to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy senior narrative director Mary de Marle, who confirms that Eidos Montreal's upcoming action game will feature cosmetic items based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"We do have a lot of outfits in the game," de Marle said. "I think we have around 39 different outfits that are in the game, and they are inspired by everything, from the movies to the comics, so you'll find some very classic outfits. It's all cosmetics, so they don't affect the abilities or how anyone plays."

This is great news for players who are hoping to see Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy pay homage to the material which inspired the new adaptation from Eidos Montreal. It's also fantastic news for fans of the MCU in particular, who will no doubt want to get their hands on some gear inspired by the two films starring Chris Pratt as Star-Lord.

It's also a relief that none of these skins will be locked behind a paywall (as the game won't feature any microtransactions or DLC whatsoever). de Marle reveals that while you're out there exploring the vast world in which Guardians of the Galaxy takes place, you're going to stumble upon "nooks and crannies" which can be explored for various elusive items, including crafting items, perks, and outfits for every member of the Guardians.

There's also a special type of item called Guardians Collectibles. Rather than acting as simple cosmetics, whenever you stumble upon one of these rare items they'll transfer back to the Milano, the ship that the Guardians call home. Accrue enough of the items themselves, and you'll unlock special features, such as a new conversation with Gamora about her past, for example.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is launching later this year on October 26 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and even the Nintendo Switch. If you weren't already aware, it's going to be a strictly single-player game, where the player steps into the role of Star-Lord to be supported by their AI-controlled teammates. If Marvel's Avengers being always-online was off-putting for you, then this sounds like the perfect antidote.

