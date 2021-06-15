Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is also coming to Switch

The Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game has been confirmed for release on Nintendo Switch.

Initially announced during E3 2021 as a PlayStation, Xbox, and PC title, today's Nintendo Direct added the Switch as another supported platform. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is launching on all platforms on the same day: October 26.

In development at Eidos-Montreal, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a third-person narrative adventure with dialogue options and choices that affect the story. Though there's only one ending to the story, the decisions you make as Star-Lord will impact the way key plot points play out. Naturally, not every member of the Guardians is going to agree with how you handle things, so expect to see some friction happen due to your choices.

Despite Star-Lord being the only playable character, Eidos-Montreal is designing combat in a way that makes you feel like part of a team, as it should be with a game based on Guardians of the Galaxy. In an interview with GamesRadar, Senior Gameplay Director Patrick Fortier broke down the concept of "solo team play," explaining that the player character can direct each of the Guardians to use unique abilities on specific enemies in battle.

"Ultimately, you get combat that is very, very team-based," Fortier told us. "It's an ensemble thing. You see them working together as a team, as a unit, and not just like individual characters engaging in their own loop."

With the game now announced for Switch, you can expect to see the obvious visual and performance compromises compared to other platforms, particularly the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions.