Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will not have DLC or micro-transactions

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will not receive any DLC or feature micro-transactions, developer Eidos Montreal has confirmed.

At a press event, Mary Demarle, executive narrative director at Eidos Montreal, stated that the game wouldn't be getting any DLC and there would be no microtransactions on offer within the title.

“There isn't going to be any DLC for this game, there isn't going to be any microtransactions" explains Demarle, "and that's because, for us, it's very important that on day one when players get this game, they can have access to everything there is about this game and to experience it. So right off the bat, they can get all of the costumes or outfits that are available. They can find all the abilities as they progress through the game. It's all there."

That's quite different to Square Enix's other Marvel title, Marvel's Avengers, which released post-launch DLC in the form of additional playable characters, including Hawk-Eye and Blank Panther. While characters and their stories were free, players could get additional costumes or cosmetics via micro-transactions in the game.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy release date is October 26, 2021, and will see you play as Star-Lord, guiding the group of Guardians just a year into working together. The game will offer up plenty of dialogue options, allowing you to experience the Guardians through Peter Quill's eyes - complete with the kind of sibling-esque squabbles that you'd expect from the Guardians of the Galaxy team members.

The story will see our dysfunctional crew attempting to stop a catastrophe that threatens to destroy the entire universe, which may or may not have been caused by a small accident the Guardians themselves are responsible for. (Spoilers, it was totally their fault.)

As you'd hope for a Guardians of the Galaxy game, music will play a huge role in both the story but also the gameplay - particularly in combat - with a whole range of 80s anthems to soundtrack your adventures. These will range from Pat Benatar and Wham! to Iron Maiden and Joan Jett, so expect quite a diverse slab of 80s nostalgia to arrive with the game later this year.