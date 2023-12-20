Marvel's Thunderbolts will start filming this spring, according to one of its stars

Marvel's Thunderbolts movie will soon be going into production, according to star Wyatt Russell.

The actor plays US Agent, AKA John Walker, in the movie – he was first introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"There's so much to play with John, and there's so much more to do with John," Russell told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm so lucky to get to work with the kind of talent that I'm going to work with when Thunderbolts starts up in March or April."

He added: "I don't know when they're starting yet, but Sebastian Stan is a great friend and you couldn't ask for a better actor. Florence Pugh is one of the best actresses in the world right now, and she's one of my personal favorite actresses in the world. David Harbour. Steven Yeun is one of the better actors in the world right now. You’ve got all of these people in this movie, and I couldn't feel luckier."

Thunderbolts will star Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost. Invincible creator Robert Kirkman let slip that Steven Yeun will be playing Sentry, while Harrison Ford will play Thaddeus Ross and Julia Louis-Dreyfus is back as Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Ayo Edebiri also has a mystery role.

"The story that I think they've come up with is really interesting – I know parts of the story and how the story works, I can't talk about it," Russell said recently. "But it's not a straightforward Marvel movie as you've seen in the past. I think that it's gonna be a lot of fun but I think it will be something that hopefully Marvel fans will look at and go, 'Oh okay, this is a little different, let's go hard at it.' And as far as how we are approaching it, it's time to go to work a little bit, it's time to make a good Marvel movie so let’s do that and work hard at it and don’t take things for granted."

Thunderbolts arrives on December 20, 2024.