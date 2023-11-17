Invincible creator accidentally reveals who Steven Yeun is playing in the MCU

By Molly Edwards
published

Robert Kirkman has dropped a Thunderbolts spoiler

Steven Yeun in Beef
(Image credit: Netflix)

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman has let slip a major spoiler about who Steven Yeun will be playing in the MCU. 

Yeun voices Mark Grayson in the animated Invincible show, adapted from writer Kirkman and artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley's comic series of the same name. 

"My good friend Steven Yeun is playing the Sentry in a movie," Kirkman revealed on a livestream with comic artist David Finch. 

"He called me, he went in for a costume fitting," Kirkman added, then seemingly realized he might be revealing a little too much. "I hope I'm not – I don't think this is a spoiler or anything that will get anybody in trouble. I don't know, maybe, we'll see. I don't care, I don't work for Marvel, what are they going to do to me?

"He said, 'I just came back for a costume fitting for the Sentry,'" Kirkman continued. "'I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow and blue.'" 

Sentry is a character in Marvel comics with incredibly powerful abilities, but he has a dark alter-ego named the Void, who is essentially an evil, mirrored version of the hero. 

Yeun is joining the MCU in Thunderbolts, the upcoming Marvel Phase 5 movie that features Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell's US Agent, Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster, and Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost. Harrison Ford is also appearing as General Ross, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus co-starring as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. 

The film arrives December 20, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows to fill out your watchlist. 

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Entertainment Writer

I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 