Wyatt Russell says "it’s time to make a good Marvel movie" with Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts actor Wyatt Russell has dropped some new teases for the upcoming Marvel Phase 5 movie as part of the press tour for his new show, and it sounds very intriguing. While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor admits he hasn’t seen a full script yet, he's full of confidence that it’s going to be good.

"The story that I think they’ve come up with is really interesting – I know parts of the story and how the story works, I can’t talk about it," he said at 92NY (per The Hollywood Reporter). "But it’s not a straightforward Marvel movie as you’ve seen in the past. I think that it’s gonna be a lot of fun but I think it will be something that hopefully Marvel fans will look at and go, 'Oh OK, this is a little different, let’s go hard at it.' And as far as how we are approaching it, it’s time to go to work a little bit, it’s time to make a good Marvel movie so let’s do that and work hard at it and don’t take things for granted."

Elsewhere in the conversation, which was moderated by Josh Horowitz and also included his father Kurt Russell, he acknowledged, "I know everybody is sort of on this Marvel train right now of things not going so well." However, he shared his full confidence in the cast and crew involved.

Russell will be reprising his role as John Walker from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier after he was recruited by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine at the end of that series. He’ll be joined in the follow-up to Captain America: Brave New World by returning Marvel stars Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Olga Kurylenko, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Adding to the line-up is Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus Ross and Ayo Edebiri. Steven Yeun will seemingly be playing Sentry after it was let slip by Invincible creator Robert Kirkman. Plot details are still sparse, but it’s expected that the movie will follow the comics and focus on a group of supervillains recruited for a government mission.

The film arrives on December 20, 2024. While you wait, here are all of the other upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows to add to your watchlist.