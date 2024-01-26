A Top Gun: Maverick star could be taking over as the MCU's Sentry after Steven Yeun exited the role

Since Steven Yeun exited the role of Sentry in Marvel's Thunderbolts, a potential frontrunner to take over the part has emerged – Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman.

Pullman played Top Gun student Bob in the movie, starring opposite the likes of Tom Cruise and Miles Teller (there's no word yet if Pullman will be back for the threequel).

Per The Hollywood Reporter (first reported by scooper DanielRPK), Pullman has been offered the role for Sentry, though it remains to be seen if he will end up taking it on. Yeun left the Marvel project in early January.

Thunderbolts will also star Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost. Harrison Ford will also appear as Thunderbolt Ross, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus reprising her role as the Contessa. The Bear star Ayo Edebiri has an unknown role in the film.

"I'm excited. I'm going to go back basically in a month or so. I've missed it. It's a great cast," Stan said recently of returning for Thunderbolts.

Next up for Marvel is Deadpool 3, which recently wrapped filming and will arrive in theaters this July 26. Thanks to a slew of delays, it will be the only MCU film to release this year.

Thunderbolts is set for release on July 25, 2025. You can keep up to date with everything else Marvel has on the way with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.