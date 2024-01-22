Sebastian Stan says he is "excited" to make his Marvel return as Thunderbolts shoots in a month

Marvel’s Thunderbolts may be well over a year away from hitting the big screen, but the Winter Soldier himself Sebastian Stan cannot wait to get back to reprise his role as he announces the movie will shoot very soon.

In an interview with Variety, the Captain America: The Winter Soldier star shared his excitement to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he’ll once again be playing the Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes in Thunderbolts. "I’m excited. I’m going to go back basically in a month or so. I’ve missed it. It’s a great cast," said Stan.

Very little is known about the movie at this point other than The Thunderbolts are a group of MCU antiheroes who go on government missions. Alongside Stan, Wyatt Russell will be reprising his role as John Walker from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Harrison Ford (who is replacing William Hurt as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross). The Bear's Ayo Edebiri will also star, although her role in the flick is yet to be announced.

Beef’s Steven Yeun was originally cast as the Sentry, an all-powerful hero haunted by a dark side known as the Void, but has since pulled out of the project, leaving the character's fate still up in the air.

Later in the interview, Stan touched upon Marvel’s recent struggles at the box office, “The batting average is so high that it’s difficult to always land everything right away.” said the Fresh star, suggesting that this movie may be different, “It’s always been a great experience. With this one in particular, I think there’s a lot of good things.”