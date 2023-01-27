The Bear star Ayo Edebiri joins Marvel's Thunderbolts in mystery role

Marvel's upcoming Thunderbolts has a new addition to its cast – Ayo Edbiri, best known for her role as Sydney in The Bear, has joined the movie in a mystery role, according to Deadline (opens in new tab).

Edebiri's performance in FX's comedy-drama The Bear landed her a Critics Choice Award nomination and she's predicted to get a nod at this year's Emmys, too. The show has been renewed for a second season, which is expected to air sometime this summer. She's also a comedy writer, working on shows including Big Mouth, Dickinson, and What We Do in the Shadows (the former two of which she also had acting roles in).

As for what's to come in Thunderbolts, we've previously seen Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) recruit the disgraced John Walker (Wyatt Russell) for an unknown project at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, before doing the same with Yelena (Florence Pugh) in the post-credits scene after Black Widow. That project, it turns out, was the Thunderbolts, a group of supervillains (or characters that have been antagonists at one point or another within the MCU) who go on government missions – a little like a certain DC squad.

Meanwhile, David Harbour and Olga Kurylenko will be reprising their Black Widow roles as Red Guardian, and Taskmaster, Sebastian Stan will be back as Bucky Barnes, AKA the Winter Soldier, and Hannah John-Kamen will reprise her Ant-Man and the Wasp role as Ava Starr, AKA Ghost. Harrison Ford will also star as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Thunderbolts arrives on the big screen on July 26, 2024, as part of Marvel Phase 5. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our recap of Marvel Phase 4 and our guide of what's to come post-Thunderbolts in Marvel Phase 6.