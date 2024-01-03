Steven Yeun drops out of Marvel's Thunderbolts, with his character's fate up in the air

One of Marvel Studios' upcoming movies has lost an A-list cast member – Steven Yeun has dropped out of Thunderbolts, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Yeun's casting was first reported last February, but his involvement in the movie was never officially confirmed by Marvel. Later in the year, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman let slip that Yeun would be playing the Sentry , an all-powerful hero haunted by a dark side known as the Void.

The Thunderbolts are a group of antiheroes (or characters that have been antagonists at one point or another within the MCU) who go on government missions. The cast also includes Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Harrison Ford, who will reprise their MCU roles (Ford is replacing William Hurt as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross). The Bear's Ayo Edebiri will also star in an undisclosed role.

Paper Towns helmer Jake Schreier will direct and Netflix's Beef creator Lee Sung Jin has penned a new version of the script from a first draft by Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson. While the reason for Yeun's departure hasn't been confirmed, it's likely due to scheduling conflicts. The movie has been hit by several delays, most recently caused by the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, and the release date has been pushed back by a year. It is unknown yet if Yeun's character will be recast or if he will be cut from the film.

Thunderbolts currently has a release date of July 25, 2025, as part of Marvel Phase 6. While we wait for the movie to arrive on our screens, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to the rest of the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows on the way this year and beyond.