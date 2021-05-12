Marvel releases new Loki poster featuring the God of Mischief and supporting cast

The premiere date of the beloved God of Mischief, Loki, inches near, and with the recent release of a new poster for his series on Disney Plus, the excitement continues to grow.

The Loki series will now make its debut on the Disney streaming platform on Wednesday, June 9. An important detail as the previous Marvel Cinematic Universe shows, The Falcon and the Winter and WandaVision, have both aired new episodes on Fridays. However, this is Loki we're talking about, and when has he ever done anything by the books?

The new poster highlights the series star Tom Hiddleston who plays the titular character. The poster also includes Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and a mysterious cartoon clock.

If you're wondering who this adorable inanimate object is, it's Miss Minutes. She is the official mascot of the Time Variance Authority. She has also been spotted in artwork listings on Zazzle. There is no information on if she'll have any role in Loki, but she does wonders for the poster by adding a cute element to it. You can see for yourself below.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Loki series will pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame after an alternate universe Loki steals the Tesseract. He is then brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority to either face being deleted from existence due to being a "time-variant" or help fix the timeline and a more significant threat.

Loki debuts on Disney Plus next month and will consist of six episodes, with a second season reportedly in development.