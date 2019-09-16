A deleted Iron Man post-credits scene referenced X-Men and Spider-Man – watch it now

While Marvel Phase 4 may be some ways away from starting, Kevin Feige knows how to keep the internet talking about the MCU. Case in point: the head of Marvel Studios recently revealed a previously unreleased alternative Iron Man post-credits scene, one that included references to both X-Men and Spider-Man – two properties Marvel Studios did not have the rights to way back in 2008. How’s that for forward planning?

As shown at the Saturn Awards, the alternative scene was introduced by Feige, who said that the scene – which will feature as part of a new upcoming MCU box set – “has never been seen by anyone before”, and it’s easy to see why.

At the @SaturnAwards, Kevin Feige presented an alternative and deleted post-credit scene from #IronMan where Nick Fury mentions "mutants" and "radioactive bug bites." Someone had big plans very early on. pic.twitter.com/1ILZhE97L4September 15, 2019

The clip, from the original Iron Man, sees Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) turn up unannounced at Tony Stark’s home and share his idea for the Avengers Initiative with the billionaire who, at that point, had only just told the world he was Iron Man.

“As if gamma accidents, radioactive bug bites, and assorted mutants weren’t enough,” Fury says, teasing The Incredible Hulk (which was released later that year), Spider-Man and X-Men all in one fell swoop, “I have to deal with a spoiled brat that doesn’t play well with others and keeps all the toys to himself.”

Fury then introduces himself to a puzzled Stark and… end scene. Oh, what could have been.

The scene that made its way to cinemas only mentioned that Stark is now “part of a bigger universe.” Marvel’s grand plans, it seems, were originally much larger, though nigh-on impossible to act on, with Spider-Man and X-Men wrapped up in a web of convoluted movie rights owned by Sony and Fox, respectively.

It’s a credit to Marvel’s well-established code of secrecy that this has only just seen the light of day, though Feige stated that more previously-unseen clips from the “vault” will also be in the Infinity Saga box set, which includes all 23 Marvel movies and is out later this year.

