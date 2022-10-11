Deadpool, Blade, Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars delayed as Marvel changes schedule

Marvel Phase 5 and 6 are getting a release date shake-up, with Disney pushing back four upcoming titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mahershala Ali's Blade reboot has moved to September 6, 2024, back from its original November 3, 2023 date. The news comes just hours after Marvel had reportedly paused production on Blade, with many speculating the studio is doing so in order to take time to find a new director.

Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds and no-longer-retired Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman, has moved to November 8, 2024, instead of September 6, 2024.

The highly anticipated, yet-to-be-cast, Fantastic Four is now set to premiere on February 14, 2025, back from November 8, 2024.

Avengers: Secret Wars, the last installment in the Multiverse Saga, has moved to May 1, 2026, instead of November 7, 2025. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still slated for a May 2, 2025 release – which means the two films will no longer debut six months apart.

It's likely that Blade is the reason for the shake-up, though things weren't looking good for the pre-production process according to recent reports.

Disney has also moved the Searchlight Pictures biopic Chevalier to April 7, 2023; 20 Century's mystery thriller Haunting in Venice has been delayed to September 15, 2023; and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now set to premiere on May 24, 2024.

