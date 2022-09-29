Blade: Report claims Mahershala Ali unhappy with film; features two lackluster action sequences

Mahershala Ali is reportedly unhappy with the pre-production of Marvel's new Blade reboot.

"I’m told that the current Blade script is roughly 90 pages and features exactly TWO (lackluster) action sequences. Mahershala said to be very frustrated with the process. Feige said to be spread too thin," reported (opens in new tab) industry insider Jeff Sneider.

The news comes just after Marvel's announcement that Bassam Tariq would no longer direct. The movie is set to film in just over a month, with a planned production date set for November 2022 in Atlanta, ahead of its current release date of November 3, 2023.

"Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of Blade but will remain an executive producer on the film," The studio told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "We appreciate Bassam’s talent and all the work he’s done getting Blade to where it is."

"It’s been an honor working with the wonderful folks at Marvel," Tariq continued in his own statement. "We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film."

Ali was first announced as the titular vampire in 2019, taking over the role from Wesley Snipes who made his film debut as the character in 1998. (Fun fact: fellow Marvel vamp Michael Morbius, then played by Stephen Norrington, was supposed to show up in the film, but the scene hit the cutting room floor.)

Blade is still scheduled for a fall 2023 release. For more on that and the Multiverse Saga, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on their way.