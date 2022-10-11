Marvel's Blade reboot pauses production

Marvel has hit pause on one of its most anticipated upcoming films following news that director Bassam Tariq had left the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Blade will not follow its scheduled November production dates and will instead take a pause while Marvel searches for a new director. Crew members were notified Tuesday. The studio is reportedly hoping to start filming in 2023, which means the November 3, 2023 release date will likely be pushed back. There has been no official statement as to whether or not the release dates will change – or if the film will still be part of Marvel Phase 5.

"It’s been an honor working with the wonderful folks at Marvel," Tariq said of his departure. "We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film."

A recent report also claimed that star Mahershala Ali was unhappy with the script, which is allegedly 90 pages long and only contains two "lackluster" action sequences.

THR also reports that Marvel wants to take its time with selecting a new director, with a source claiming that the studio "really want[s] to get it right."

Ali was first announced as the titular vampire at Marvel's 2019 San Diego Comic-Con panel, taking over the role from Wesley Snipes who made his debut as the character in 1998.

Blade is still scheduled for a fall 2023 release. For more on that and the Multiverse Saga, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on their way.