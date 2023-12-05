Marvel Black History Month variant covers spotlight Captain America, Luke Cage, Rocket Racer, and more

Marvel Comics is shoring up its Black History Month celebration for February 2024 with a new selection of variant covers featuring Black heroes from across the Marvel Universe, and drawn by Black artists.

Marvel is now showing off a selection of several more Black History Month covers featuring A-list heroes such as Luke Cage and Sam Wilson Captain America as well as several lesser known heroes like Rocket Racer and a still unnamed hypothetical sidekick for Black Panther. Marvel also promises more covers to be revealed featuring Miles Morales Spider-Man and Rocket Racer's fellow skateboarder Night Thrasher.

That last hero is particularly interesting. Having debuted as part of Marvel's New Champions series of variant covers, the unnamed Wakandan hero was created as a theoretical sidekick for Black Panther, to fit in with the theme of imaginary teen legacy heroes. What's most intriguing is that one hero from that crop of New Champions variants, Maystorm, has now made it into official continuity as one of the lead characters of Peach Momoko's upcoming Ultimate X-Men run.

Here's a gallery of the Black History Month 2024 covers released so far, followed by a list of the titles on which they'll appear and the artists who drew them:

February 7

Captain America #6 by Mateus ManhaninI

by Mateus ManhaninI Fantastic Four #17 by Ernanda Souza

February 14

Black Panther #9 by Dotun Akande

by Dotun Akande Miles Morales: Spider-Man #16 by Taurin Clarke

#16 by Taurin Clarke Night Thrasher #1 Black History Month Variant Cover by Davi Go

February 28

Amazing Spider-Man #44 by Karen Darboe

"This February, Black creators and heroes will take center stage in new Black History Month variant covers. Drawn by some of the industry’s most talented artists, these stunning depictions of your favorite Marvel characters will grace select issues throughout the month," reads Marvel's official announcement. "This year’s collection spotlights pop culture icons like Captain America, Spider-Man, and Luke Cage along with fan-favorites like Rocket Racer and Night Thrasher."

Marvel promises two more covers, likely the planned Miles Morales: Spider-Man and Night Thrasher covers, to be revealed in January.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release.