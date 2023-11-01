Meet Ultimate Armor and Maystorm, the first official members of Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men

Following a first look at writer/artist Peach Momoko's upcoming Ultimate X-Men relaunch in November 1's Ultimate Universe #1 one-shot, Marvel has now released the pages to the public along with a look at Momoko's designs for the new Ultimate version of X-Men mainstay Armor and Maystorm, a new hero first introduced on one of Marvel's recent 'New Champions' variant covers as a hypothetical protege for Storm.

We now know that Maystorm will be a member of the new class of Ultimate X-Men, though it remains to be seen how or if she'll be connected to a new Ultimate Storm in some way, shape, or form. Interestingly, Momoko's comments indicate that she didn't originally intend Maystorm to be part of the new Ultimate X-Men, but just a design for a variant cover.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I was very surprised, excited, and happy that Marvel allowed me to introduce Maystorm in Ultimate X-Men,” Momoko says in an official statement. "She was made only for the New Champions variant cover program. I really liked her design and wanted to tell her story... but didn’t think I would get the opportunity this fast!"

Maystorm won't be the first character to become a full-fledged part of the Marvel Universe after initially appearing solely on a variant cover. One prominent example of another hero who made the jump is Gwenpool, who was initially envisioned as a mash-up of Deadpool and Gwen Stacy by artist Chris Bachalo, before being brought into the Marvel Universe as Gwen Poole, a woman from a reality much like the real world where the Marvel Universe only exists in fiction.

As for Armor, a young mutant with the ability to generate force armor around her body, she's been part of the X-Men since the mid-'00s when she was introduced by writer Joss Whedon and artist John Cassaday in the title Astonishing X-Men. Now, the new Ultimate Armor will anchor Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men, even taking the notable distinction of being the first member of the team to actually appear so far thanks to her brief but strange short in Ultimate Universe #1, seen in the gallery below along with the main cover of Ultimate X-Men #1 by writer/artist Peach Momoko.:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Hisako Ichiki is a teenage girl who just wants to live a normal life—go to school, hang out with her friends, ignore the political strife broiling over after the events of Ultimate Invasion - but life has other plans for her," reads Marvel's official announcement. "In Japan, urban legends have sprung to life and brought some unusual new powers with them… Meet Armor, Maystorm, and a group of new Ultimate X-Men the likes of which you’ve never seen before!"

Ultimate X-Men #1 goes on sale March 6.

