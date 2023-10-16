Ultimate Spider-Man is "a bit of a Peter B. Parker situation"

Marvel unveiled its plans for the first wave of new Ultimate universe comics at NYCC on Saturday, revealing three new ongoing titles.

The fun starts in next month's Ultimate Universe #1 one-shot, which is packed with previews of the upcoming new books. That acts as a launchpad for Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther and Ultimate X-Men, the first wave of new books in the range, all launching early next year, though precise release dates have yet to be given.

We've got details of the new books below, each of which is designed to be a stepping on point for new readers.

Ultimate Spider-Man

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto kick things off with a new take on Spider-Man. Although plot details are so far limited, Hickman said of the new series, "Ultimate Spider-Man is a book I never thought I'd be writing. It's a bit of a Peter B. Parker situation..." That last part should catch the attention of fans of the Spider-Verse films.

"After the events of Ultimate Invasion, the world needs a hero…who will rise up to take on that responsibility? Prepare to be entangled in a web of mystery and excitement as the all-new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN comic redefines the wall-crawler for the 21st Century!"

Ultimate Black Panther

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli are steering the course of Black Panther's Ultimate adventures.

"In the wake of Ultimate Invasion, Khonshu and Ra - the force known together as Moon Knight - are seeking to expand their brutal control of the continent of Africa," reads Marvel's synopsis. "In response, the lone bulwark against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, will send forth its champion…its king…the Black Panther! From the creative minds of Bryan Hill (Blade, Killmonger) and Stefano Caselli (X-Men Red, Avengers) comes a bold new take on the world of Black Panther and Wakanda!"

"I was invigorated by this opportunity because in addition to my immense respect for Johnathan Hickman's detailed storytelling, the idea of shepherding this bold new take on Black Panther in this event gives me a platform to do the kind of broad, epic, storytelling I've always wanted to do in comics," said Hill. "My influences range from the history of Black Panther comics, to Ryan Coogler's incredible work with the recent films, to Frank Herbert's world building capacity of Dune. This is something people won't expect, in the best of ways, and full credit to Marvel and editors Wil Moss and Michelle Marchese for bringing this creative possibility to me."

Ultimate X-Men

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Writer/artist Peach Momoko, who was recently announced to be created a Star Wars: Visions one-shot, is taking on the X-Men. Here's Marvel's synopsis for the new book:

"In Japan, when a young student named Hisako Ichiki develops armor powers, she discovers she's a mutant - and she’s not the only one! Meet a new generation of mutants, filled with original and familiar X-Men characters. Together, they'll learn what it means to be mutant in the Ultimate Universe as they explore their emerging powers and the startling ways they connect to folklore, legend, and magic!"

"I am very honored to be a part of the new Ultimate Universe," said Momoko. "I am very careful in delivering the unique X-Men mutant elements while still being true to my vision and voice. I am also very proud (and surprised) that I was given enough freedom from C.B. Cebulski and Jonathan Hickman to create a brand new X-Men character. It might not be the normal portrayal of a super hero… but, just like with my Momoko-verse stories, I am excited to introduce everyone to this new world."

The Ultimate universe is not the only alternative reality. Here's our guide to the best Marvel multiverse comic book stories.