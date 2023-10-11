Peach Momoko brings her iconic art style to the Star Wars Galaxy this November

Writer/artist Peach Momoko is bringing her instantly recognizable watercolor style to the Star Wars Galaxy in November with Star Wars: Visions - Peach Momoko #1. The one-shot kicks off a series of comic book releases which carry on the Star Wars: Visions concept of giving individual creators a platform to tell a Star Wars story in their own unique style to comics.

Marvel has now unveiled an early look at some of Momoko's pages from her Star Wars: Visions one-shot, revealing some unlettered pages which showcase Momoko's fully painted watercolor art:

"Centuries after the death of a great Sith Lord, a cult has grown around him and are worshipping the dark side. Ankok believes she is the successor to the Legacy of the Sith with her Dark Side powers!" reads Marvel's official description of Star Wars: Visions - Peach Momoko #1. "But is she truly in tune with the Force? Or is she just exploiting the people in her village? Kako and Gel are about to come face-to-face with the truth… even if it kills them!"

Momoko has extensive experience applying her own vision to existing properties, with her Japanese mythology-inspired take on the Marvel Universe, Demon Days, encompassing multiple limited series and one-shots which reinvent characters such as the Avengers and X-Men in Momoko's style.

"I really enjoy thinking about how to tell my own version of Star Wars, while keeping in mind the concepts of the original universe," Momoko told StarWars.com back when the one-shot was announced.

Star Wars: Visions - Peach Momoko #1 goes on sale November 15.

