Black Panther solo series to end in March ahead of June relaunch

Black Panther's current solo title headed up by writer John Ridley will come to an end with March 8's Black Panther #15. But Marvel is wasting no time at all in keeping T'Challa and the world of Wakanda on shelves, with a brand new Black Panther #1 now scheduled to debut just a few months later in June.

The new Black Panther title will be written by current Monica Rambeau: Photon writer Eve L. Ewing, with art from Chris Allen, one of Marvel's current class of breakout artists known as Stormbreakers.

And while we don't yet know much about where the new Black Panther title will find T'Challa when it kicks off, Ewing is teasing some big changes to the current status quo.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"When I had my first conversation with Wil Moss, who edits Black Panther, and I found out where the [John] Ridley run is going to end, I had to laugh. No spoilers, but the status quo is going to be more than a little disrupted," Ewing tells ComicBook.Com (opens in new tab), who first announced the news.

"But I've always believed that the fun of writing these characters is not completely ignoring or undoing what your predecessor did, nor is it simply continuing with their story line - it's taking the reins from the place where they left the story, and accepting the challenge to make it your own," she continues. "In this case, I can say that I'm extremely geeked about the ways we're picking up where he leaves off."

Currently, T'Challa is operating outside of Wakanda as the nation undergoes growing pains transitioning away from a monarchy. That's likely to be the driving factor in whatever comes next. And however you want to interpret Ewing's comments, it would not be out of character for the publisher to reflect the current status quo of the MCU, which could mean Shuri taking an expanded role in the new title as the or a Black Panther.