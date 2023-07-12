Spider-Boy is joined by a whole team of long lost sidekicks on "New Champions" variant covers

Marvel Comics recently struck sales gold with the idea of Spider-Man having a long lost, forgotten sidekick known as Spider-Boy - and now they're taking that idea much, much further this October with a huge wave of variant covers featuring more supposed long-lost sidekicks of other Marvel heroes.

Though the characters are just for variant covers at the moment, other characters such as Gwenpool have made the jump from variant cover design to actual character in the Marvel Universe before - and Marvel is teasing that that could happen again with any or all of these new teen heroes.

"Like Spider-Boy, these new characters inspire a secret history of countless adventures where they’ve fought side-by-side with their superhero mentors!" reads Marvel's announcement. "Featuring fresh, bold designs by all-star talent, these stunning new covers may just be a glimpse into the future of the Marvel Universe!"

The enigmatic Spider-Boy has become a Marvel Comics sales sensation since his debut in writer Dan Slott and artist Mark Bagley's Spider-Man title. And he'll even soon get his own spin-off title, all down to the demand of sales according to Slott.

With that in mind, it makes some sense that Marvel would want to continue tapping into the idea of a superhero with a lost sidekick from their previously unknown past. And labeling them as "Champions," after Marvel's most recent incarnation of a teen superhero team, along with the implication that they could appear again beyond the variant covers, does seem to imply the publisher has some ideas.

But what's a little strange is how many of these characters, such as Vision, Captain Marvel, Hulk, and Iron Man, have actual existing teen proteges already.

Here's the gallery of covers, followed by a list of the titles and artists organized by release date:

Image 1 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

October 4

Black Panther #5 by Ernanda Souza

Doctor Strange #8 by Romy Jones

Fantastic Four #12 by Corin Howell

X-Men #27 by Peach Momoko

October 11

Avengers #6 by Taurin Clarke

Blade #4 by Mateus Manhanini

Guardians Of The Galaxy #7 by Ron Lim

Magneto #3 by Betsy Cola

Venom #26 by Rian Gonzales

Wolverine #38 by Leinil Francis Yu

October 18

Deadpool: Badder Blood #5 by Nick Bradshaw

Ghost Rider #19 by Luciano Vecchio

Incredible Hulk #5 by Dan Panosian

Invincible Iron Man #11 by Takeshi Miyazawa

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11 by Sara Pichelli

Moon Knight #28 by Javier Garrón

Scarlet Witch #9 by Jen Bartel

TBA #1 by Mirka Andolfo

October 25

Amazing Spider-Man #36 by Kris Anka

Captain America #2 by Lucas Werneck

Captain Marvel #1 by Paco Medina

Immortal Thor #3 by Toni Infante

One other interesting note from the list is the October 25 'TBA #1' cover by Mirka Andolfo. The art isn't among the covers revealed so far, and the 'To Be Announced' listing makes it seem like the cover will appear on a title Marvel has yet to announce.

Read up on the best teen superhero teams of all time.