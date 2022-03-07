Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is just $59.99 in Walmart's Nintendo Switch deals

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back down to a record low $59.99 sales price in Walmart's latest Nintendo Switch deals - $40 off the original $99.99. That's excellent news if you missed out on this discount a few months ago, and have been stuck facing $80-$90 costs since. We wouldn't wait too long to jump on this offer, though, we've already seen the Mario edition flying off the shelves at Amazon so these prices are looking particularly popular right now.

We generally only see this $59.99 sales price during busier periods of Nintendo Switch deals, with discounts since Christmas settling on an $85 position. If you've been waiting for the right price on this AR karting peripheral, now's the time to strike. We haven't seen a figure lower than this since Mario Kart Live's release back in 2020, so we don't expect to see a further drop in the near future.

You'll find more information on both the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario and Luigi sets just below, with plenty more Nintendo Switch deals on some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market further down the page.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario | $99.99 $59.99 at Walmart

Save $40 - The Mario version of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is still in stock for $59.99 at Walmart right now. That's a record low price on the AR kart racing package and one that we haven't seen in a few weeks now. We wouldn't wait too long here, though, Amazon has just run out of stock at this price.



Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Luigi | $99.99 $59.99 at Walmart

Save $40 - Walmart has the Luigi set in stock for $59.99 - another record low price. Considering we usually only see discounts dropping these sets down to $89.99 or $79.99 at best, this is a particularly hot offer.



