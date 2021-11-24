Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is cheaper than ever thanks to an early Black Friday gaming deal

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Nintendo's augmented reality racing set, is currently 50% off thanks to early Black Friday gaming deals from Walmart, which has undercut competitors by a full 10% here. The Home Circuit play set is now just $50 (normally $99.99), which is comfortably the best price it's ever seen.
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit comes with everything you need to turn any room in your house into a playable Mario Kart track – apart from a Nintendo Switch console, of course, but these Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals can help with that. Use the included frames and objects to build your course, run the camera-equipped Mario or Luigi driver through it for a dry run, and then load it up on your console for a proper race.
Fortunately, Walmart has both the Mario and Luigi variants of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit in stock for the same price. The iconic plumber's oft-forgotten brother hasn't been relegated to the benches for once. These sets are functionally identical; it's a simple matter of red versus green.
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario set | $99.99 $50.00 at Walmart
Save $50 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this AR video game, and for how rare physical Nintendo goods can be, it's a small miracle it's on sale at all.
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi set |
$99.99 $50.00 at Walmart
Save $50 - The Mario and Luigi sets come with the same basic components; this one just lets you race in a green car as Luigi.
