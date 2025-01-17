Mario Kart 9: rumors and everything else we know about the potential Switch 2 game

The Switch 2 has been revealed and fans are convinced that Mario Kart 9 has sneakily been announced with it. Thanks to a teaser showing a new course and some Donkey Kong redesigns, it really does seem like after seven years since the release of Mario Kart 8 on the Switch, we'll be getting Nintendo's next racing outing sometime this year.

However, before we all start excitedly adding Mario Kart 9 to our lists of upcoming Switch games and upcoming Switch 2 games, let's be clear: Nintendo hasn't confirmed anything just yet. Sure, we have a few teaser clips, but until we get the greenlight from Nintendo, we're working on full speculation at the moment. However, from the footage that we do have, there are plenty of juicy details to unpack, and with a new Nintendo Direct heading our way in a few months, we can already start piecing together a potential Mario Kart 9 release window as well.

So read on as we break down all the rumors and latest news surrounding the sequel to one of the best Switch games ever made. Here is everything that you need to know about Mario Kart 9!

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Currently, there is no confirmed Mario Kart 9 release date since Nintendo technically hasn't announced the game at all. However, despite the lack of announcements, the recent Switch 2 reveal contained footage of what looks to be a new Mario Kart game. So, we'll likely be getting a firm release date for the game during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2, 2025.

From all the clues in the reveal trailer for the new console, it seems like Mario Kart will be a Switch 2 launch title. That means that as soon as we get a Switch 2 release window, we should have one for Mario's next zooming outing as well. For information on the Switch 2's release, head over to our guide on Switch 2 pre-orders.

In the meantime, we'll keep you posted as more details head our way!

Is there a Mario Kart 9 trailer?

While we don't have an official trailer for Mario Kart 9, fans are convinced that we saw our first glimpse of the game during the Switch 2 reveal (which you can check out for yourself above).

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the teaser, we see a desert track, with drivers zooming past Yoshi's Gas Station. Footage of the new Mario Kart is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it kind of deal. However, keen-eyed Nintendo enthusiasts have already spotted tons of details, like the fact that Donkey Kong has had a few design tweaks to align more with the character model seen in the recent Super Mario Bros movie. We expect to see a more in-depth trailer for Mario Kart 9 during April's Nintendo Direct, so keep an eye on this page for updates.

Mario Kart 9 platform speculation

(Image credit: Nintendo)

We know that if Mario Kart 9 is indeed on its way, it will likely be a Switch 2 game. However nothing has been fully confirmed just yet.

The good news is that Nintendo said that it's new console will have backwards compatibility with some games, so Nintendo Switch owners may be able to pick up the title once (and if) it releases without grabbing the new Switch 2 as well.

One thing is for certain, though, like with all Mario games, platforms will be strictly Nintendo-owned and operated. So, don't expect to play Mario Kart 9 on your Steam Deck or PS5 anytime soon.

Mario Kart 9 characters and tracks

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If the trailer shown during the recent Switch 2 reveal is indeed Mario Kart 9, then from what we saw from the footage, we know that there will be a new desert track that seems to be called the Mario Bros. Circuit. In this track, we see there are also 24 placements. This is a series first, as we've only typically seen 12 racers on a track in the series. Exciting times!

In the clip, we don't get a good look at all 24 racers. However, we do see shots of Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Toad, Daisy, Rosalina, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, and Peach. We're sure that other series mainstays, such as Wario, Waluigi, Boo, and Shy Guy will also get confirmed soon. Along with confirming some characters, we also see that there is a wide range of vehicles already on display. Of course, Rosalina has her iconic blue motorbike, and the wide range of different styles on display in the clip also hints towards customization returning in the game as well.

For more on Nintendo, head over to our guide on the Switch 2 design and our list of the best Switch exclusives.