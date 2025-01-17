Mario Kart 9: rumors and everything else we know about the potential Switch 2 game
Mario Kart 9 looks to be launching with the Switch 2, so here's all the latest news about the potential Nintendo game
The Switch 2 has been revealed and fans are convinced that Mario Kart 9 has sneakily been announced with it. Thanks to a teaser showing a new course and some Donkey Kong redesigns, it really does seem like after seven years since the release of Mario Kart 8 on the Switch, we'll be getting Nintendo's next racing outing sometime this year.
However, before we all start excitedly adding Mario Kart 9 to our lists of upcoming Switch games and upcoming Switch 2 games, let's be clear: Nintendo hasn't confirmed anything just yet. Sure, we have a few teaser clips, but until we get the greenlight from Nintendo, we're working on full speculation at the moment. However, from the footage that we do have, there are plenty of juicy details to unpack, and with a new Nintendo Direct heading our way in a few months, we can already start piecing together a potential Mario Kart 9 release window as well.
So read on as we break down all the rumors and latest news surrounding the sequel to one of the best Switch games ever made. Here is everything that you need to know about Mario Kart 9!
Mario Kart 9 release date speculation
Currently, there is no confirmed Mario Kart 9 release date since Nintendo technically hasn't announced the game at all. However, despite the lack of announcements, the recent Switch 2 reveal contained footage of what looks to be a new Mario Kart game. So, we'll likely be getting a firm release date for the game during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2, 2025.
From all the clues in the reveal trailer for the new console, it seems like Mario Kart will be a Switch 2 launch title. That means that as soon as we get a Switch 2 release window, we should have one for Mario's next zooming outing as well. For information on the Switch 2's release, head over to our guide on Switch 2 pre-orders.
In the meantime, we'll keep you posted as more details head our way!
Is there a Mario Kart 9 trailer?
While we don't have an official trailer for Mario Kart 9, fans are convinced that we saw our first glimpse of the game during the Switch 2 reveal (which you can check out for yourself above).
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
In the teaser, we see a desert track, with drivers zooming past Yoshi's Gas Station. Footage of the new Mario Kart is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it kind of deal. However, keen-eyed Nintendo enthusiasts have already spotted tons of details, like the fact that Donkey Kong has had a few design tweaks to align more with the character model seen in the recent Super Mario Bros movie. We expect to see a more in-depth trailer for Mario Kart 9 during April's Nintendo Direct, so keep an eye on this page for updates.
Mario Kart 9 platform speculation
We know that if Mario Kart 9 is indeed on its way, it will likely be a Switch 2 game. However nothing has been fully confirmed just yet.
The good news is that Nintendo said that it's new console will have backwards compatibility with some games, so Nintendo Switch owners may be able to pick up the title once (and if) it releases without grabbing the new Switch 2 as well.
One thing is for certain, though, like with all Mario games, platforms will be strictly Nintendo-owned and operated. So, don't expect to play Mario Kart 9 on your Steam Deck or PS5 anytime soon.
Mario Kart 9 characters and tracks
If the trailer shown during the recent Switch 2 reveal is indeed Mario Kart 9, then from what we saw from the footage, we know that there will be a new desert track that seems to be called the Mario Bros. Circuit. In this track, we see there are also 24 placements. This is a series first, as we've only typically seen 12 racers on a track in the series. Exciting times!
In the clip, we don't get a good look at all 24 racers. However, we do see shots of Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Toad, Daisy, Rosalina, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, and Peach. We're sure that other series mainstays, such as Wario, Waluigi, Boo, and Shy Guy will also get confirmed soon. Along with confirming some characters, we also see that there is a wide range of vehicles already on display. Of course, Rosalina has her iconic blue motorbike, and the wide range of different styles on display in the clip also hints towards customization returning in the game as well.
For more on Nintendo, head over to our guide on the Switch 2 design and our list of the best Switch exclusives.
After reviewing films throughout University and being a cosy game expert for years, I realised that entertainment journalism was my true calling in 2019. Since then, I've started multiple new farms on Stardew Valley and have written for several publications such as The Upcoming, PCGamesN, and Wargamer. I was the resident Guides Editor and horror lover for The Digital Fix before joining the GamesRadar+ team in 2024. As the Managing Editor for Evergreens, I'll be making sure that all the best lists you read on GamesRadar+ are the most helpful and fun pages on the internet!
Hollow Knight: Silksong developer teases us with a bunch of cryptic Nintendo Switch 2 clues including a cake, Imagine Dragons, and some Australian wine
Resident Evil and Bayonetta dev Hideki Kamiya calls out Switch 2 leakers, hopes they're "covered in s**t," "thrown out of the atmosphere," and "crushed as soon as possible"