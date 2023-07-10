Margot Robbie's pink-themed Barbie set rule is just so perfectly Barbie

In what may be the most Barbie thing we've ever heard, Margot Robbie enforced a weekly pink day on the Barbie set. According to her co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, the lead actor brought in a dress code for all of the cast and crew.

"Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn't, you were fined," Gosling told People. "She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity. What was really special was just how excited the male crew members were. At the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe.”

Gosling added of the atmosphere on set, "It was this opportunity for them to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and [director] Greta [Gerwig] were creating. It was almost like that scene at the end of Dead Poets Society, where they all get on their desk and say, 'O captain! My captain!'"

We can't say we're surprised that the Barbie set was a wonderful place to be given the fun that the cast seem to be having on the press tour. Now we just hope cinemas introduce a mandatory pink dress code for screenings to help Barbie complete her world domination.

Barbie has already received some stellar first reactions ahead of it arriving in theaters on July 21.