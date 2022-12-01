New The Mandalorian season 3 footage debuts at Brazil Comic-Con – here's what happens

New The Mandalorian season 3 footage has been unveiled behind closed doors at Brazil Comic-Con – and it shows Grogu using the Force.

Per Collider (opens in new tab), the new footage comes as part of an extended version of the trailer. In the clip, Baby Yoda uses his Force powers to push someone out of a cave; the youngling chose to leave Jedi training with Luke Skywalker to return to Mando back in The Book of Boba Fett, but it seems he hasn't given up on the Force entirely.

The footage is also said to include a look at Coruscant, the city-planet that features heavily in the Star Wars prequels and Andor, as well as "monkey lizards," and Mandalorians who are working together. Plus, Bo-Katan Kryze confronts Din Djarin about missing the Mandalorian war, and she tells him his future will be honorless.

The panel also revealed the new release date for The Mandalorian season 3: the next batch of episodes will be arriving on March 1, 2023. That's a very slight delay from the original February 2023 release window.

The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, made a surprise appearance at the panel. "It's an honor to be your daddy," he told the crowd. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni also made virtual appearances, with Favreau teasing that season 3 would be bigger in scope than the previous two installments and will feature some surprises.

Along with Pascal, The Mandalorian season 3 cast includes Back to the Future's Christopher Lloyd in a mystery role, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze.

Until The Mandalorian season 3 arrives, keep up to date on the galaxy far, far away with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and Disney Plus TV shows.